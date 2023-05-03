The inspection, described by the school as “gruelling throughout”, took place on February 2 and 3 this year, and means it will now transition to becoming an academy.

After being given an ‘inadequate’ rating after previously being rated at ‘good’ by Ofsted, the school was placed into ‘special measures’ following the two-day Ofsted visit.

What has the school said?

Jo Banks, the associate headteacher, said: "Everyone is bitterly disappointed with the overall rating, though were pleased to be rated 'good' in two categories. We will strive to improve standards and have taken swift action to address the inspector's findings."

In a question and answers document addressed to parents, Barnacre Road says: “Will school become an Academy? In brief – yes.

“In more detail: The Academies Act 2010 requires the Secretary of State to make an Academy order on a school requiring special measures. The Act gives the local director at DfE discretion to place a school in a Multi Academy Trust of their choice. We are working closely with the Department for Education about what this will mean for our school. Within the process, there is the opportunity for parents (along with staff and governors) to feed in their views regarding the future of the school.

“There is no fixed timescale for school to become an Academy but the average time, in the North West, at present, is 9 months from issue of the directive to completion.

“Governors are keen to ensure that children, staff and parents and carers are able to carry on with education without this administrative process interfering. When there is more news on this we will of course let you know.”

"We are working closely with Lancashire County Council Monitoring and Intervention Team, who are providing staff with the guidance and training needed.

"The first phase of a detailed action plan is now beginning to be implemented across the school.

"A robust audit and review of our SEN provision has been completed with staff training on interventions planned for the end of this term.

"The Early Years curriculum has also been reviewed and overhauled, with support from a foundation teacher from an 'outstanding' Early Years school.”

What is an academy?

Academies receive funding directly from the government and are run by an academy trust. They have more control over how they do things than community schools and academies do not charge fees.

Academies are inspected by Ofsted, they have to follow the same rules on admissions, special educational needs and exclusions as other state schools and students sit the same exams.

Academies have more control over how they do things, for example they do not have to follow the national curriculum and can set their own term times.