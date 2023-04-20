Barnacre Road Primary School was reinspected by the educational watchdog on February 2-3, and was given an ‘inadequate’ rating for quality of education, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Whilst behaviour and attitudes and personal development were rated ‘good’, the overall judgement was ‘inadequate’, and the school has been told it “may not appoint early career teachers before the next monitoring inspection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnacre Road Primary School was rated ‘good’ in its last full inspection in 2013, following ‘satisfactory’ reports in 2007 and 2009.

Barnacre Road Primary School has been rated 'inadequate' following an inspection in February.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Barnacre Road?

The report begins by saying “some pupils at Barnacre Road Primary School receive an acceptable standard of education”, and this “helps them to achieve well”. Pupils are also said to “rise to leaders’ high expectations for behaviour and conduct”, showing “consideration and respect for their classmates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors wrote: “Leaders ensure that pupils’ personal development is catered for well. Pupils benefit from trips that enrich the curriculum. They develop a strong understanding of British values through what they learn in school. Pupils develop a secure knowledge of physical and mental well-being. They are tolerant of others.”

Similarly, the school was praised for offering “a range of clubs that develop [pupils’] talents and interests”, as well as opportunities to take on leadership roles, and to develop their sense of citizenship through activities such as fundraising events.

Headteacher of Barnacre Primary School in Longridge Simon Wallis was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace last Spring Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Special mention was also made of the school’s off-site woodland area which is used to enhance aspects of their curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does Barnacre Road need to improve on?

Inspectors noted that "in some subjects, teachers are not clear on the specific knowledge that pupils need to learn and how best to deliver it”, they “do not know how to assess pupils’ learning”, and “pupils do not develop their knowledge securely over time”.

Moreover, “leaders have not prioritised the needs of pupils with SEND. They have not kept an eye on the curriculum experiences for these pupils and have not provided guidance to staff on how to adapt their delivery of the curriculum where necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders have also “not designed a suitable curriculumin the early years”, explaining “children repeat the same themes each year without sufficient forethought given to their different ages and prior experiences of the same themes” and so “are not ready for the demands of Year 1.”

In addition, “teachers are not well trained to provide effective early reading catch-up support", and “maintenance of records, policies and procedures related to behaviour, bullying and safeguarding are not as robust as they should be.”

Inspectors also wrote that "Leadership of the school has deteriorated since the last inspection”, and “Governors do not have the appropriate knowledge and expertise that they need to evaluate the work of leaders”.

Ofsted summarised: “Weaknesses in leadership means that there is insufficient capacity to tackle the shortcomings at the school that contribute to pupils’ poor achievement. Leaders’ oversight of many aspects of the school, including the delivery of the curriculum, is lacking. Leaders are too reliant on external support. Governors must ensure that urgent action is taken to secure sufficient leadership capacity throughout the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school and Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

The MailOnline has reported that headteacher Simon Wallis has taken long-term sick leave following the Ofsted report.