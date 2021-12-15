After gaining renown as the venue for many sporting, stage and community events, part of the building has a new and somewhat quieter role.

In recent weeks thousands of former users of Preston' s Harris Library have been welcomed into a new temporary library space on the ground floor of the former entertainment venue on Lancaster Road.

Book borrowers have happily turned a new page and were reported to be very pleased that the new style Harris library is but a short walk from the original.

Inside the relocated Harris Library at Preston's Guild Hall. Photo: Neil Cross

The relocation into former retail units at the Guild Hall will last more than two years while the Harris Reimagined project continues, with a return to the main Harris building planned for spring 2024.

Tim Joel, Head of Culture at Preston City Council, said: "It's part of the temporary closure of the Harris. It's gone really well I think the team did a fantastic job packing the library up and putting it back up in a number of weeks. Public reaction has been really positive. We've retained our regular customers who felt comfortable coming across the road and supporting us on our journey of change."

At half term a range of activities and workshops for children and families took place in the main Guild Hall.

In the first two weeks in their new abode library staff welcomed 6, 374 visitors and signed up 91 new library members. Meanwhile 449 public computer sessions were booked. The Harris gift shop has also relocated.

Banners withing the Guild hall complex signpost the new location for the city library

* The Harris library is open from 9am Monday to Sarturday . It closes for Christmas on December 24 and is re-open on December 29/30/31. It then closes for new year and reopens on January 4.

For more information on the Harris Reimagined project see here and here and here

