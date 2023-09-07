Watch more videos on Shots!

And the dress in question is being worn by Pendle’s Polly Brindle to advertise season two of the smash hit show ‘Selling The O C’ which is one of the most watched shows on Netflix. Polly, who is from Barnoldswick, is one of the stars of the reality drama show focusing on real estate teams selling luxury multi-million pound properties to the rich and famous.

“Selling the O C’ is the latest ‘Selling Sunset’ and follows the Orange County branch of the Oppenheim Group, the luxury real-estate agency owned by twin brothers, Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

A stunning gown created by Burnley born fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay is on display in one of the world’s most iconic billboards in New York’s Times Square.

Carrie-Ann, whose business Rene K Couture is based in Barrowford, said she was ‘blown away’ to see one of her designs in such an iconic setting. And Polly has said on social media that she ‘loves’ Rene K Couture adding: “I am so happy I can support a local, female owned small business. Big up the North!”