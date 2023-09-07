Gown made by Burnley designer and worn by Pendle born star of Netflix show 'Selling The OC' on display in New York's Times Square
And the dress in question is being worn by Pendle’s Polly Brindle to advertise season two of the smash hit show ‘Selling The O C’ which is one of the most watched shows on Netflix. Polly, who is from Barnoldswick, is one of the stars of the reality drama show focusing on real estate teams selling luxury multi-million pound properties to the rich and famous.
“Selling the O C’ is the latest ‘Selling Sunset’ and follows the Orange County branch of the Oppenheim Group, the luxury real-estate agency owned by twin brothers, Brett and Jason Oppenheim.
Carrie-Ann, whose business Rene K Couture is based in Barrowford, said she was ‘blown away’ to see one of her designs in such an iconic setting. And Polly has said on social media that she ‘loves’ Rene K Couture adding: “I am so happy I can support a local, female owned small business. Big up the North!”
Carrie-Ann caused a media storm in 2018 when she whipped up a copy of the wedding dress worn by Royal bride Megham Markle in just 90 minutes. And during lockdown she went shopping in Asda in one of her own wedding dresses designs. She did this to bring some cheer to the many brides forced to postpone their big day due to Covid-19.
Last summer reality TV star Charlotte Crosby sported a risque, single legged jumpsuit designed and made by Carrie-Ann for her gender reveal party.