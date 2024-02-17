News you can trust since 1886
Casualty taken to hospital after firefighters attend blaze in Penwortham

North West Ambulance Service attended the scene of a blaze in Penwortham as paramedics were called for.
By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:30 GMT
Three fire engines attended the outbuilding fire which saw one casualty taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a partner saw to extinguish the fire, on Danesway.

Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours after receiving the call just after 5pm on Friday, February 16.

Paramedics from North West Ambulance were also at the scene to take the casualty to hospital.

No further details of their condition have been given at this time.

