Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scammers attempted to con two elderly people out of money in Lancashire by posing as police officers. Now Lancashire Constabulary has issued an urgent warning to the county's residents - especially those with vulnerable family members - to be vigilant.

Both victims, from Blackburn, received a call from someone who introduced themselves as a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fraudster tried to convince the victims that their bank cards had been used in a fraud scam and asked for personal information from the victims.

Lancashire Police said: "Thankfully, neither victim lost any money, and both incidents were reported to us and are currently being investigated."

How to avoid being scammed

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is advised to contact their bank straightaway on the official number to .safeguard your account.