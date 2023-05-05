News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

"Go and film anyone while they’re working": How readers reacted to video of foul-mouthed Lancashire police officer

Readers have given a mixed reaction to a video of a policeman calling a Preston Youtuber a “f***king biff”.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Some applaud the officer and want to see officers being tougher, while others say he was unfairly provoked.

But others say the behaviour was “absolutely disgusting” and his conduct wasn’t professional.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What’s the the video?

Most Popular

The video shows 42-year-old Preston Youtuber Reggie Photos walking up to a police van at Preston Railway Station saying "So here we have the Lancashire Police backing up the British Transport Police. They're living the dream I think."

He then puts his fingers behind his ears and pulls a silly face. After a few moments, the officer responds by winding his window down, and says "Go away, you f***ing biff."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reggie replies: “Biff? Why?”

The sergeant then says: “Because I’m busy and I haven’t got time for people like you.”

A still from the videoA still from the video
A still from the video

The officer repeats the words in later conversations, telling Reggie: "I’m busy and I’ve told you to f***king go away”, while leaning into him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The video was captured on April 22 as police patrolled the station following the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers match.

Lancashire Police have referred the video to their Professional Standards Department.

Read More
Picture the past: Here's 24 candid photos showing what life was like in Preston ...
The officer was there to deal with football fansThe officer was there to deal with football fans
The officer was there to deal with football fans
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What do readers think?

Louise Gill said: “Good on him. We need him to come to sort this lot in Chorley. This softly softly approach doesn't work.”

Irena Riding said: “Good for the copper, they have to put up with alsorts of behaviour from the public.”

Patrick Sinclair said: “We need more police like this, no nonsense... straight to the point, I'm up for some authoritarianism maybe the crime rates wouldn't be so high.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graham 'Jonesy' said: “Go and film anyone while they’re working and you’ll get a similar reaction! Grow up and stop provoking people just to get likes on YouTube.”

But others weren’t so sure. Cheryl Arnold said: “They were pre occupied but doesn't give them the right to speak to a member of the public with abusive language, professional standards are a must in practice."

Josh Gardner said: “Absolutely disgusting the police are there to protect and serve, not swear and be provocative. He should be ashamed of himself.”