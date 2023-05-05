"Go and film anyone while they’re working": How readers reacted to video of foul-mouthed Lancashire police officer
Readers have given a mixed reaction to a video of a policeman calling a Preston Youtuber a “f***king biff”.
Some applaud the officer and want to see officers being tougher, while others say he was unfairly provoked.
But others say the behaviour was “absolutely disgusting” and his conduct wasn’t professional.
What’s the the video?
The video shows 42-year-old Preston Youtuber Reggie Photos walking up to a police van at Preston Railway Station saying "So here we have the Lancashire Police backing up the British Transport Police. They're living the dream I think."
He then puts his fingers behind his ears and pulls a silly face. After a few moments, the officer responds by winding his window down, and says "Go away, you f***ing biff."
Reggie replies: “Biff? Why?”
The sergeant then says: “Because I’m busy and I haven’t got time for people like you.”
The officer repeats the words in later conversations, telling Reggie: "I’m busy and I’ve told you to f***king go away”, while leaning into him.
The video was captured on April 22 as police patrolled the station following the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers match.
Lancashire Police have referred the video to their Professional Standards Department.
What do readers think?
Louise Gill said: “Good on him. We need him to come to sort this lot in Chorley. This softly softly approach doesn't work.”
Irena Riding said: “Good for the copper, they have to put up with alsorts of behaviour from the public.”
Patrick Sinclair said: “We need more police like this, no nonsense... straight to the point, I'm up for some authoritarianism maybe the crime rates wouldn't be so high.”
Graham 'Jonesy' said: “Go and film anyone while they’re working and you’ll get a similar reaction! Grow up and stop provoking people just to get likes on YouTube.”
But others weren’t so sure. Cheryl Arnold said: “They were pre occupied but doesn't give them the right to speak to a member of the public with abusive language, professional standards are a must in practice."
Josh Gardner said: “Absolutely disgusting the police are there to protect and serve, not swear and be provocative. He should be ashamed of himself.”