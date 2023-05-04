News you can trust since 1886
Picture the past: Here's 24 candid photos showing what life was like in Preston back in the year 2000

The year 2000 marked the start of a new millennium.

By Naomi Moon
Published 4th May 2023, 05:54 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 05:54 BST

But life in Preston continued on in its usual way – with many varied events and school activities. Do you recognise anyone here? Or can you spot yourself? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to 1999 with these pictures of Preston life. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Life in Preston back in 1998. MORE MEMORIES: Return to the year 1997 and see what Preston was like back then

Choreographer Laura Kidd with, from left, Kingsley Chesworth, Jonathan Crompton, Sam Frisby and Chris MaCarthy, who will perform the Full Monty in aid of the Quid For A Kid Appeal at The Anchor pub in Hutton, near Preston

1. Preston in 2000

Choreographer Laura Kidd with, from left, Kingsley Chesworth, Jonathan Crompton, Sam Frisby and Chris MaCarthy, who will perform the Full Monty in aid of the Quid For A Kid Appeal at The Anchor pub in Hutton, near Preston Photo: John Hughes

Nuns tour the streets of Bamber Bridge behind the Preston North End coffin after it was raised to celebrate their promotion to Division 1

2. Preston in 2000

Nuns tour the streets of Bamber Bridge behind the Preston North End coffin after it was raised to celebrate their promotion to Division 1 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Reality former and present team managers who have sat on a so-called "fertility" chair 101 at the call centre on London Road, Preston, and have had babies - from left, Shahid Hussain and Ishmail, Dawn Lang and Ben, Juliet Fegan and Matthew, grandmother Sandra Harvey and Kian, Jackie Bailey and Ryan, Mandie Jessop and Sophie, and centre Diane Gee and James

3. Preston in 2000

Reality former and present team managers who have sat on a so-called "fertility" chair 101 at the call centre on London Road, Preston, and have had babies - from left, Shahid Hussain and Ishmail, Dawn Lang and Ben, Juliet Fegan and Matthew, grandmother Sandra Harvey and Kian, Jackie Bailey and Ryan, Mandie Jessop and Sophie, and centre Diane Gee and James Photo: Ian Robinson

Sing when you're winning.....Christopher Thomas, 11, the only boy in the award-winning Brownedge St Mary's RC High School choir from Bamber Bridge, near Preston. The choir were filmed by the BBC in preparation for them singing with Russell Watson

4. Preston in 2000

Sing when you're winning.....Christopher Thomas, 11, the only boy in the award-winning Brownedge St Mary's RC High School choir from Bamber Bridge, near Preston. The choir were filmed by the BBC in preparation for them singing with Russell Watson Photo: Ian Robinson

