The video, which was filmed outside Preston Railway Station on April 22, has been seen 54,000 times in 10 days.

Lancashire Police say they have referred the matter to their Professional Standards Department and the Youtuber is considering making a complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

What’s it all about?

The video shows 42-year-old Preston Youtuber Reggie Photos walking up to a police van saying "So here we have the Lancashire Police backing up the British Transport Police. They're living the dream I think."

He then puts his fingers behind his ears and pulls a silly face. After a few moments, the officer responds by winding his window down, and says "Go away, you f***ing biff."

Reggie replies: “Biff? Why?”

The sergeant then says: “Because I’m busy and I haven’t got time for people like you.”

The officer speaking to Reggie

He then reiterates: “I called you a f***ing biff….because you’re a biff. Now go away.”

A short time later, as the officer gets out of the van to deal with football fans, Reggie askes him about the “rude language”. He responds: "I’m busy and I’ve told you to f***king go away”, leaning into the man.

He adds: "I’ve had a very, very long day, I’m very busy, I’m very tired, I’ve still got a long time to go on this shift and the last thing I need is people like you coming to the side of my police van pulling f***king stupid faces when I’ve got stuff to do.

A still from the video taken by Reggie

"If you want to make a complaint about me, fill your boots.”

After saying he was there to get a train, Reggie hangs around the station, speaking to other officers about the incident.

What does Reggie have to say?

Reggie, who wants to be anonymous, is a truck driver who’s been filming Youtube videos since lockdown. He says he’s not anti-police, but wants to examine police behaviour and controls on the public.

He said: “Since Covid times there’s been a lot of ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’. We need to take a step back in terms of authoritarianism.”

Explaining his actions, he said: “I’m a truck driver for a living and day in, day out, I see kids doing the silly gesture with their hands behind their ears and pulling silly faces. That’s what I did to the sergeant.”

He said he was wearing ‘camera action glasses’ with a lens over the bridge of the nose. He doesn’t think the policeman realised he was being filmed.

He said: “A lot of people might say I was antagonising the officer, and that’s a valid point. But it’s about challenging the way things are going.

"It’s about having the freedom to be in public places and take photos and not accepting people who dictate and bully.”

Reggie has taken the term ‘biff’ as a derogatory word referring to the health condition spina bifida, which is backed up by some online forums. It is not known what the officer thought the word meant.

What do the police say?