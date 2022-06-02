Full list of road closures in Chorley for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Most closures will be from 12pm to 9pm but exact closure durations will be signposted on the roads and approaches.
Thursday, June 2
Brown Street
Friday, June 3
The Foxwood, Charnock Richard
Smithy Close
Rotherwick Avenue
Buttermere Avenue
Regents Way, Euxton
Spring Cresent, Whittle le Woods
Saturday, June 4
Cedar Road
Top o'th Lane
Tarnbeck Drive
Highfield Road South
Windsor Road
Hamilton Road
Seymour Street Party
Sunday, June 5
Kirby Avenue
Baronsway
Argyll Avenue
Byron Crescent
Rylands Road
Windsor Avenue, Adlington
Thetford Drive, Clayton le Woods
Pleasant View
Ashby Street
Cedar Ave, Euxton
Hornchurch Drive
A free-to-attend party in Astley Park, Chorley, is also running on Sunday, June 5, with visitors asked to be aware of increased traffic and potential parking problems in the surrounding areas. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.