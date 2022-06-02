Full list of road closures in Chorley for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Most closures will be from 12pm to 9pm but exact closure durations will be signposted on the roads and approaches.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A free-to-attend party in Astley Park, Chorley, is also running on Sunday, June 5, with visitors asked to be aware of increased traffic and potential parking problems in the surrounding areas. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.