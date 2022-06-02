Full list of road closures in Chorley for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Here is a full list of road closures in Chorley for Platinum Jubilee street parties this weekend.

By Catherine Musgrove
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:03 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:05 am

Most closures will be from 12pm to 9pm but exact closure durations will be signposted on the roads and approaches.

Thursday, June 2

Brown Street

Jubilee Street Party

Friday, June 3

The Foxwood, Charnock Richard

Smithy Close

Rotherwick Avenue

Buttermere Avenue

Regents Way, Euxton

Spring Cresent, Whittle le Woods

Saturday, June 4

Cedar Road

Top o'th Lane

Tarnbeck Drive

Highfield Road South

Windsor Road

Hamilton Road

Seymour Street Party

Sunday, June 5

Kirby Avenue

Baronsway

Argyll Avenue

Byron Crescent

Rylands Road

Windsor Avenue, Adlington

Thetford Drive, Clayton le Woods

Pleasant View

Ashby Street

Cedar Ave, Euxton

Hornchurch Drive

A free-to-attend party in Astley Park, Chorley, is also running on Sunday, June 5, with visitors asked to be aware of increased traffic and potential parking problems in the surrounding areas. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.

Chorley