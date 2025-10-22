The full-line up of nine hours of entertainment for Darwen’s Christmas light’s switch on has been revealed

As previously announced, Darwen’s Christmas light’s switch on, on Saturday, November 15 around Market Square, will be headlined by dance music icon Kelly Llorenna.

The performer is a former N-Trance vocalist and singing sensation behind anthems ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘True Love Never Dies’

New on the line-up is then 2020 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle from Chorley.

The actor, comedian and juggler wowed the BGT judges with his laugh-out-loud routines and he is now a common face on stages across Lancashire - including as a routine cast member of Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Christmas panto.

Steve is part of the packed programme for the main stage along with Father Christmas and singers from Darwen School of Music’s Begin2Sing, who will perform their brand-new single celebrating the town.

A scene from a previous Darwen Christmas Lights Switch On. Credit: Darwen Town Centre | Darwen Town Centre

The festivities kick off at 10am, with activities spanning Market Square, Darwen Market, and the main stage.

Visitors can enjoy the return of the festive markets, food stalls, Ice Glitz Christmas characters, and fairground rides.

The day will begin with a performance from Darwen Brass Band, followed by The Preston Handbell Ensemble and the ever-popular Christmas storytelling sessions.

From 2pm, Kiki Deville will lead a packed programme on the main stage including talented pupils from Zoe Taylor Dance Academy, the Lancashire Dance Academy, and Darwen School of Music.

Just before the countdown to the big switch-on, Kelly Llorenna will take to the stage, with DJ Sam Flannagan keeping the Christmas party going once the lights are on.

Cllr Quesir Mahmood, deputy leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We know just how much residents love the Christmas lights switch-on, with record crowds over the past few years.

“A huge amount of work goes into organising this incredibly popular event, and it’s fantastic to once again announce such a packed programme.

“It offers nine hours filled with festive favourites – from the markets and Father Christmas to live performances and our brilliant headliner, Kelly Llorenna.”

The event is jointly funded by Blackburn with Darwen Council and Darwen Town Council and organised in partnership with Crafty Vintage.

Its owner, Laura Johnson, said: “Darwen Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town’s most anticipated events – something people mark in their calendars year after year, and the drone image of last year’s crowds really captured the incredible atmosphere.

“We pour our hearts into planning this celebration, and this year we’re proud to bring more than nine hours of festive entertainment for all ages.”

Cllr Jonathan Hamer, leader of Darwen Town Council, said: “The Darwen Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the festive calendar.

“With so much planned, it promises to be another brilliant celebration for the whole community.”