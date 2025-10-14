Iconic dance singer to headline popular East Lancashire Christmas Lights Switch On

The switch-on star for a popular Christmas lights siwtch-on in East Lancashire has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance music icon Kelly Llorenna will be the headline act for this year’s Darwen Christmas lights switch-on.

The annual event draws huge crowds descend to Darwen Market Square for more than 10 hours of festive fun for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly – the singing sensation behind dance anthems ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘True Love Never Dies’ – will be the main attraction for the lights switch on, this year taking place on Saturday, November 15.

The event hopes to build on the huge success of last year’s record-breaking celebration which saw K-Klass headline.

Kelly Llorenna will headline the Darwen Christmas Lights Switch On 2025 | Darwen Town Centre

This year’s top of the festive bill Kelly first shot to fame in the 90s as the lead singer of N-Trance, providing the vocals for their smash hit ‘Set You Free’.

She then went on to launch a successful solo career with chart-toppers including ‘Tell It to My Heart’ and ‘This Time I Know it’s for Real’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from an arena tour with Clubland, Kelly will lead the countdown to the big lights switch-on – rounding off a full day of live performances, festive markets, fairground rides, and a special visit from Father Christmas.

Cllr Quesir Mahmood, deputy leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “Every year, the Darwen Christmas lights switch-on draws huge crowds, and this year promises to be no different.

“Running from 10am right through to the early evening, the event offers something for everyone – making it a perfect way for families and friends to start off the festive season together.

“We’re especially excited to welcome Kelly Llorenna as our headline act, leading a packed programme of entertainment both on stage and in the Market Square and Darwen Market too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This celebration is also a great chance to shine a spotlight on our town centre, supporting our market traders and our brilliant independent businesses.

“More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so make sure the date is in your diary – it’ll be a festive day not to be missed.”

Laura Johnson, owner of event organiser Crafty Vintage added: “We know just how popular the Darwen Christmas lights switch-on event is – people look forward to it every single year and the drone picture of the crowds last year was just incredible.

“This year, we’re excited to announce Kelly Llorenna as our headliner with a packed line-up of local talent too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwen’s Chirstmas Lights Switch on has been months in the making, and the full line-up is now confirmed, with more details to be announced soon.

The event is jointly funded by both Blackburn with Darwen Council and Darwen Town Council.