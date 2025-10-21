Everything you need to know about new ITV show starring two Lancashire actors

ITV’s latest crime drama stars two well known Lancashire actors and if you’ve not caught it yet, below is everything you need to know...

The Hack is a new seven part crime drama from ITV which is set to have its finale aired at the end of the month.

Included in the star-studded cast is Blackburn born actor, comedian, director and writer Steve Pemberton as well as Burnely born actor Lee Ingleby.

In case you have not yet tuned in, we’ve provided the following explainer whilst you can still catch up on ITVX!

L: Steve Pemberton as Rupert Murdoch in The Hack. R: Lee Ingleby pictured in 2023. | ITV/Getty

What is The Hack about?

The Hack is a seven part crime drama based on a true story and written by Netlfix’s Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

Set between 2002 and 2012, the series interweaves the story of Nick Davies, a journalist who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, the now defunct British newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch; and the police investigation into the unsolved 1987 murder of Daniel Morgan, a private investigator with links to the News of the World.

Who do our Lancashire stars play?

58-year-old Steve, who grew up in Chorley and is best known for his roles on Benidorm and Inside No 9, plays paper tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

The Inspector George Gently and The A World star Lee then plays David Leigh, who was the investigations editor at The Guardian, where Nick Davies worked at the time.

Is this the first time that Steve and Lee have worked together?

No, back in 1998, they both had roles in the BBC drama In the Red, and in 2010 they both starred in the TV film The First Men in the Moon.

Who else is in it?

The cast list for The Hack is impressively long but leading it are iconic TV and film actors David Tennant as Nick Davies, Toby Jones as Alan Rusbridger and Robert Carlyle as DCS Dave Cook.

Rose Leslie then plays Charlotte Harris, a lawyer; Adrian Lester plays "Mr Apollo", Davies' pseudonymous source; Cara Theobold is Amelia Hill, a reporter for The Guardian; and Katherine Kelly plays Sheridan McCoid.

The cast also features Rosalie Craig plays Rebekah Brooks, Dougray Scott as Gordon Brown, Eve Myles as Jacqui Hames, Kevin Doyle as Assistant Commissioner John Yates, Neil Maskell as Glen Campbell, of Panorama Lara Pulver as Jo Becker.

Where can I watch it?

All seven episodes of The Hack were released on ITV x at the end of September, they can be found here.

To catch it live on ITV, the show has been airing on Wednesdays at 9pm.

Have you spotted any Lancashire stars on your TV recently? Let us know in the comments