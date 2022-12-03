The council is offering free weekly sessions in partnership with UDevelop to help hundreds of Chorley residents use online services such as Chorley’s My Account, ‘My GP’, online banking and anything else people may be struggling with. These small group sessions have been helping residents to perform tasks online such as shopping, keeping in touch with friends and family, seeking medical advice and contacting customer services departments. The benefits of using online services can be life changing for some.

A lot of tasks can be done online and this can make life much easier for people. For those people who struggle with digital skills, free digital sessions are being delivered by UDevelop in a number of community venues across Chorley. You can learn how to create documents, register for housing, do online shopping and register on the My GP app, for example. Everyone is welcome and all abilities can be supported.

Welcoming the sessions, Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “So many residents can use services online which could help them in so many ways but just don’t know how to use or access them. That’s why we want to help the people of Chorley to improve their digital skills and help them to learn how to use these vital platforms.”

The sessions are available now until March 2023 and are two hours long over three weeks. After completing the course, details of other digital skills support opportunities with Chorley Digital Buddies and local libraries are then provided so learners can continue to build their skills and confidence with further face to face support.

Councillor Peter Wilson added: “The feedback we have received from the sessions so far has been great and I encourage everyone who feels they could use the help to come along and utilise this great project”.

Some residents who have used the service have said: “The course was light-hearted and comfortable, the course tutor explained things in an easy and relatable manner”.

“The course tutor didn’t mind how many times she had to repeat the task until we felt confident”.

“I built my confidence up, now I won’t be as scared”.

Course timings and more information can be found on the Chorley Council website HERE.

