Dylan Crossey: Pre-inquest hearing today after CPS decide not to pursue driver for manslaughter
A pre-inquest review into the death of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey will be held today.
Dylan, a pupil at All Hallow's High School in Penwortham, was struck by David Harwood's BMW in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, and left dying in the road in October 2016.
A week-long inquest into the events leading up to Dylan's death was sensationally halted in September 2021 when Coroner Dr James Adely referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mr Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.
It followed an application from the teenager’s family for the matter to be reinvestigated in the light of new evidence which came to light during the week of the inquest, including evidence from a reconstruction.
But two days before Christmas last year, the Crown Prosecution Service decided the driver should not face criminal charges.
Dylan’s mum Tracey Milligan said: "We've heard nothing at all from anyone since the inquest was stopped, and then two days before Christmas, they tell me this.
"I am devastated, just devastated. Have my family not been through enough?
"Why on earth won't they look at the new evidence?"
A spokesman for the CPS last year said all evidence has been looked at.
He said: "The evidence, including evidence called at the inquest has been carefully re-considered and our prosecutors determined our legal test was not met. Our thoughts remain with the family of Dylan Crossey."
What happens now?
The inquest will resume - more than six years after Dylan's death - and it is normal in complicated cases, for the coroner to hold a pre-inquest review to establish details including the scope of the inquest, which witnesses will be called and dates for the court case.
The pre-inquest review will take place at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, from 10am on Friday, December 2. It is listed for half a day.
Criminal court case
David Harwood of New Longton was previously prosecuted for causing death by dangerous driving and in the alternative causing death by careless driving, but was acquitted following a submission that there was no case to answer for either offence.