Why has one of Freddie’s sons been in the news?

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of Freddie, has continued his rise for Lancashire with a maiden century for the 2nd XI.

This week, Rocky hit 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, playing alongside his older brother Corey. That involved a 39-run partnership with his sibling, as Lancashire declared on 404/8. The teenager debuted for his county earlier this month, just two days after turning 16.

Securing his maiden centired aged 16 years and 16 days old, Rocky has overtaken his dad as the record-holder for Lancashire seconds as Freddie was 16 years and 266 days when he scored his first century in 1994.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with Rocky as a young boy

Rocky also scored 50 not out against Durham, at Emirates Old Trafford, last week. Then came his hundred, off 151-balls, batting at number five on Tuesday. He hit 11 fours and three sixes, going up against a bowling attack including England Lions spinner, Jake Lintott.

Many cricket fans have noticed his mannerisms and shots, at the crease, are reminiscent of his dad. Both brothers have been in the Lancashire academy from a young age, with Rocky playing for Southport and Birkdale and St Annes CC.

What are Freddie’s three other children up to?

Freddie and his wife Rachael’s eldest child is 19-year-old Holly. Whilst she does have social media accounts, we cannot tell what she does at the moment.

The second eldest, 18-year-old Corey is also a cricketer who plays for Lancashire, as mentioned above. Corey bats in the middle order for the Lancashire Under-18 side and both he and Rocky attended Manchester Grammar School.

Meanwhile the couple’s youngest child is four-year-old Preston, of course named after the city his dad grew up in.

What is Freddie up to at the moment?

Father of four Freddie is back on the cricket scene after very serious injuries - suffered while filming Top Gear in 2022 - left him in a coma for two weeks.

Freddie is doing consultancy work with England’s T20 side, ahead of the World Cup in June and he is the coach of Northern Superchargers, for this summer’s men’s Hundred.