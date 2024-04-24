"Sleep tight dear Mama": Lancashire broadcaster Zoe Ball announces death of mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe, who was born in Blackpool, announced in early March that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer and was being "incredibly brave".

The 53-year-old confirmed Gaby Roslin would "occasionally" replace her on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show so she could spend time with her mother who was later taken to a hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sleep tight dear Mama," Zoe said, announcing the death on social media as she shared a younger picture of her mother.

"Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

"We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other."

Zoe Ball has sadly announced the death of her mother, Julia Ball. Credit: Getty/@zoetheball on Instagram

Zoe had previously described the cancer diagnosis as an "extremely tough" time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The broadcaster's son Woody Cook, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook better known as British DJ Fatboy Slim, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

"Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman," the 23-year-old said, sharing a younger picture with his grandmother.

Cook, who appeared on Netflix reality series The Circle in 2019, also referenced his grandmother's late husband Rick Peckham.

He said: "The only person who always sent me a valentines card. I know you're with Rick now, give him a hug from me.