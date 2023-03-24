Freddie Flintoff: New reports say the Preston star will not return to Top Gear when filming resumes
There are reports that Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff will not return to the show even if filming does resume.
As reported by the Post earlier today (March 24), filming of the latest series of Top Gear has been halted by the BBC following a crash involving 45-year-old Freddie last year.
A source has now told the Times that “daredevil” presenter Freddie is “quitting the show” after being involved in the accident, which saw him being taken to hospital in December.
BBC studios said on Thursday night that “under the circumstances” they feel “it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time”.
The former England captain has been “seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash”, a source told The Times, which first reported the story, adding that: “He is a daredevil, that’s what he does, and he doesn’t feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show.”
A statement from BBC Studios said it had “concluded its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey last December, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.”
It continued: “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.
“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.
“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.”
The statement added that there will be a health and safety review of the show, “in line with our procedures”.
It is understood that a decision about resuming filming will be made later in the year.
BBC Studios declined to comment on Flintoff’s return to the show and directed enquiries to the presenter’s representatives, who have also been contacted for comment.
Freddie has been on Top Gear since 2019 and the show is also presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris.