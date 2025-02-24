Freddie Flintoff to make permanent return to TV with Bullseye revival
Darts gameshow Bullseye is set to make a permanent return to screens following the successful Christmas special.
With Preston born Freddie Flintoff picking up hosting duties, when Bullseye returned to ITV in December, it quickly became one of the broadcaster’s most popular programmes over the festival period.
Producers are now said to be planning a full series of the show and are currently in talks with Freddie to return as host.
A source told The Sun: "This was a no-brainer for ITV but they knew that a big part of the success of the Christmas special was down to its new host. So they've spent the past two months trying to convince him to take the plunge and it looks like Freddie is ready to make the commitment."
The popularity of the comeback revival special reportedly took ITV bosses by surprise, pulling in almost seven million viewers.
Fans watched as Freddie took the reign of the show, which was once hosted by Jim Bowen, with a special appearance made by World Championship winner Luke Littler.
The source added: "Bosses knew it was a popular comeback, but nobody expected it to do quite so well.
"This definitely puts pressure on ITV to push for a full series on the back of the success of the one-off. They would be mad not to, with telly critics and viewers agreeing that the reinvention really worked."
When it was first announced that Freddie would be hosting the special, the former cricketer said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”
The original run of the show aired from 1981 until 1995, followed by a revival series hosted by Chorley based Dave Spikey airing in 2006.
Freddie’s appearance on Bullseye came after he made his return to television in 2024 with the second series of his BBC show Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams.
The 47-year-old took time away from the cameras after suffering serious facial injuries while filming the car magazine show Top Gear in 2022.
