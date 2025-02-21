Lancashire’s biggest comedy festival is returning again later this year and it brings with it some TV’s biggest stars.

Blackpool is set to become the UK’s comedy capital once again as the Blackpool Comedy Festival returns from May 24 to June 1, bringing together world-class comedians, immersive outdoor entertainment, and exciting new programming across the resort.

What can we expect from the Blackpool Comedy Festival?

Developed in collaboration with Manford’s Comedy Club, and supported by Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), the 2025 festival is a true partnership between the town’s venues, artists, and creatives.

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Showtown, Comedy Station, and Manford’s Comedy Club serve as the festival’s lead partners, delivering a diverse programme that combines headline comedy shows, street performances, workshops, and family-friendly events.

From headline theatre shows to street performances and interactive family-friendly events, the Blackpool Comedy Festival promises something for everyone.

Whether you’re catching a big-name act, stumbling upon a roaming street performer, or taking part in a comedy workshop, the festival aims to bring laughter to every corner of the resort.

Festival organisers have also worked closely with partners to create an event that not only entertains but also supports local businesses, community engagement, and the town’s growing reputation as a cultural hub.

What’s new for 2025?

Blackpool Comedy Festival 2025 has been coined “A Festival of Two Halves” with both a South Shore & town centre takeover.

This year’s festival takes on a fresh approach as there will be a South Shore Comedy Takeover from 24–25 May, followed by a full-scale programme of events across Blackpool town centre from 29 May to 1 June.

The South Shore initiative will highlight local businesses and attractions, bringing comedy to unique and unconventional spaces.

As the festival moves into the town centre, iconic venues such as Winter Gardens Blackpool, Comedy Station, Viva Blackpool, Showtown, and The Grand Theatre will host a packed schedule of stand-up shows, improv performances, interactive events, and workshops.

Who will be performing?

Festival Highlights include:

Manford’s Comedy Club – Gala Night at the Opera House (31 May): The festival’s flagship event sees Russell Howard, Maisie Adam, and Emmanuel Sonubi take to the stage for a night of unmissable stand-up, hosted by Comedian Hayley Ellis.

Festival Square (31 May & 1 June): For two days, St John’s Square will transform into an outdoor comedy arena, featuring seasoned street performers from Covent Garden. Expect jaw-dropping stunts, interactive comedy, and world-class entertainment—all for free!

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (29 May, Opera House): An Olivier Award-winning, Edinburgh Fringe sensation, this spontaneous musical comedy show is set to dazzle Blackpool audiences.

Paul Zerdin & Friends (29 May, Viva Blackpool): Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin brings his hilarious ventriloquism act to the festival for a one-night-only show.

Justin Moorhouse (29 May, Blackpool Comedy Station): Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Justin returns with “The Greatest Performance of My Life”.

Frankie Monroe – Old Electric Theatre (30 May, Old Electric Theatre): BBC New Comedy, and Edinburgh Newcomer Winner Frankie Monroe is in Blackpool for another hour of laughs, tricks and mucky bitter.

A Celebration of Sitcom with Jeffrey Holland (1 June, Showtown): Join sitcom legend Jeffrey Holland (Hi-De-Hi!) in conversation with Britain’s Comedy Historian Robert Ross for a nostalgic dive into classic British comedy.

Black Livers Game Show Show (1 June, Blackpool Grand Theatre): Comedy duo Black Liver (AKA Ruth and Keith) present a night of games, songs, stories and silliness about the show town that is Blackpool, using research from Showtown's archive, personal experience and some made up facts.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for selected events are on sale now, with more programming announcements to follow.

You can visit bplcomedyfest.co.uk for full programme details and tickets links.

Prices do vary depending on the show: for example the most afordable will be a trip to the Mission mueseum in Showtwon (tickets range from £3-£8) whilst the most costly event would be the Manford’s Comedy Club where tickets are £40.25.

Other events do not require tickets - you just turn up - and this includes an open mic event and street acts.