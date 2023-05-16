News you can trust since 1886
Flannels using ‘invasive’ facial recognition cameras in Deepdale Retail Park despite protests

Flannels is continuing to use ‘invasive’ facial recognition cameras Deepdale Retail Park in Preston to 'protect staff and prevent thefts' despite protests.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 16th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:40 BST

Stickers on doors state ‘facial recognition and CCTV in operation on this site for the protection of customers, employees and the community'.

The operator is Facewatch, which claims to be ‘the leader in facial recognition’. Last month, nearly 50 MPs and human rights organisations called on parent company Frasers Group to stop using it.

They described the use of the surveillance equipment, which they say obtains facial biometric data and compares it to privately-created watchlists, as ‘invasive and discriminatory’. Frasers Group also runs House of Fraser and Sports Direct, which has a shop on The Moor. The firm did not respond to questions about how long it had been in use, where the images were stored and whether its use was within Home Office guidelines requiring it to be ‘clearly justified and proportionate’.

Flannels in Preston is using controversial facial recognition technologyFlannels in Preston is using controversial facial recognition technology
Flannels in Preston is using controversial facial recognition technology
The Preston branch of Flannels opened in 2022. The stores sells a selection of carefully curated men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing and accessories from some of the most coveted luxury names in fashion including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Off White and Versace.

The Post visited Flannels in Deepdale Retail Park, Preston, on Tuesday (May 16) and found signs warning customers the controversial facial recognition technology is being used at the store.

Campaigning group Big Brother Watch states: “Police and private companies in the UK have been quietly rolling out facial recognition surveillance cameras, taking ‘faceprints’ of millions of people — often without you knowing about it. This is an enormous expansion of the surveillance state — and it sets a dangerous precedent worldwide.”

A sign warning customers the Flannels store in Preston's Deepdale Retail Park is using facial recognition technologyA sign warning customers the Flannels store in Preston's Deepdale Retail Park is using facial recognition technology
A sign warning customers the Flannels store in Preston's Deepdale Retail Park is using facial recognition technology

Frasers Group previously stated facial recognition was to protect staff and prevent theft. It added: “Since installing this technology, we have seen a significant reduction in the number of criminal offences taking place in our stores. We take our responsibilities around the use of facial recognition extremely seriously and this technology is clearly signposted to customers wherever we have installed it.”

Campaigners say the technology is a breach of privacyCampaigners say the technology is a breach of privacy
Campaigners say the technology is a breach of privacy
