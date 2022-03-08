Situated in Deepdale Shopping Park Frasers Group plc opened the doors to its latest clothing store last Saturday.

The new site will house a selection of carefully curated men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing and accessories from some of the most coveted luxury names in fashion including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Off White and Versace.

Lauren Barrie, Head of Luxury Retail Development at Frasers Group, says: “We’re really proud to open our next Regional boutique in Preston.

"As we continue to expand and develop our vision, the store brings to life the Flannels brand in a physical space - providing an engaging shopping destination, with the biggest brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof.”

The store opened its doors yesterday.

With this latest opening, Flannels have a portfolio of over 55 stores across the UK.

