Work has ramped up for a new Flannels store at the site of the former Toys R US in Deepdale Retail Park, Preston.

Yesterday the Post reported that signage for the high end fashion store has gone up in the refurbished unit, and it caused quite a stir online, with 355 comments, 201 likes and 53 shares.

Post readers have shared their thoughts on the new Flannels store coming to Deepdale Retail Park.

Many of the shares and comments welcomed the news of the shop, with some readers being very keen to show their excitement:

Michelle Carter: "Finally a decent shop here *praise emoji*"

Angela Donegan: "We definitely need it"

Garry Stephen Delaney: "Best store EVER!!! Finally got somewhere in Preston that actually has decent fashion. I don’t need to always order online or travel to Manchester!!!! I’m impressed!!!! *praise emojis*"

Plans for the store were submitted in July and work has been ongoing since before Christmas, but signage only appeared recently.

However others thought Flannels was not so great a fit...

Vici Schulz: "I've worked in both the high Street and retail park in last 10 years. This store will not do well I don't know what flannels is thinking"

Andrea Clark: "I might have to remortgage the house before I even get out the car"

Deborah Howarth: "495 for a pair of sweat shorts 2500 for a jacket wow *shocking emoji*"

Brenda Gildert: "More Traffic to add to the traffic expect more delays. Plus Flannels is a designer shop expensive"

Michelle Pilkington: "Sports direct for posh folk, I live near the outlet and it's still stupid prices"

Sheriene-Hannah Clarkson: "And they think this place isn't going to be robbed? Even currys won't stock decent high end pcs because they'll be robbed."

Caroline Taylor: "They are gonna need a few security guards."

Colin Stephen: "Upmarket clothes store? In Deepdale? Was this thought up by the Apprentice candidates? They’ll get more stuff robbed than they sell."

Kimberly Gilson said: "Probably trying to make preston look better. But the majority of people who live here earn minimum wage so won't shop there"

Emma Kirkby: "Take a lot more than one fancy shop to make Preston look better! Actually feels a bit disrespectful having such a shop opening. Like enough of us aren't already just trying to make ends meet as it is!

"Why can't they invest in something that Preston actually NEEDS for once?! So many more important places to spend money than in fancy shops that will end up getting shut."