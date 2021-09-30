Fireworks, Christmas markets and Remembrance events all back on for the people of Penwortham
Three major events are back on in Penwortham this year, the Town Council has announced.
The town's annual firework display, Remembrance Day Service and Christmas Markets are all back again this year, having been cancelled or severely affected by Covid restrictions last year.
The firework display, regularly dubbed "the best free display in Lancashire", will go ahead as usual on the Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green.
Last year, the event which attracts thousands was cancelled because of the pandemic.
This year, stalls and fairground rides will be open from 6.30pm on November 5 and the Firework Display will start at 7.30pm.
The event is free entry to all but there will be charity collection buckets throughout the site for this year’s Mayoral Charities.
Remembrance Sunday
The Annual Penwortham Remembrance Day Service will take place again this year on Sunday, November 14.
A service will be held at St Leonard’s Church prior to parading to the War Memorial on Liverpool Road where a Service of Remembrance will be held from 10.45am, including two minutes silence at 11am. Everyone is invited to attend.
>>>Click here to read how Penwortham marked the occasion last year.
Christmas Markets
Penwortham's Christmas Markets are also back - with a bonus extra market this year.
This year’s markets will be held:
- By the shops in the Kingsfold shopping centre on Monday, December 6 from 6pm until 9pm
- On the car park of Penwortham Sports and Social Club, Leyland Road on Sunday, December 12 from 12 noon until 4pm
- By the shops on Liverpool Road on Wednesday, December 15 from 6pm until 9pm
If you would like to trade on any of the markets please email [email protected] for more details or call 01772 750533.