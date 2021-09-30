Fireworks, Christmas markets and Remembrance events all back on for the people of Penwortham

The town's annual firework display, Remembrance Day Service and Christmas Markets are all back again this year, having been cancelled or severely affected by Covid restrictions last year.

The firework display, regularly dubbed "the best free display in Lancashire", will go ahead as usual on the Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green.

Last year, the event which attracts thousands was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Fireworks will be back this November in Penwortham

This year, stalls and fairground rides will be open from 6.30pm on November 5 and the Firework Display will start at 7.30pm.

The event is free entry to all but there will be charity collection buckets throughout the site for this year’s Mayoral Charities.

Remembrance Sunday

The Annual Penwortham Remembrance Day Service will take place again this year on Sunday, November 14.

Cath Criscenti on her handmade ceramtics stall, at the annual Penwortham Christmas market event 2019.

A service will be held at St Leonard’s Church prior to parading to the War Memorial on Liverpool Road where a Service of Remembrance will be held from 10.45am, including two minutes silence at 11am. Everyone is invited to attend.

Christmas Markets

Penwortham's Christmas Markets are also back - with a bonus extra market this year.

This year’s markets will be held:

- By the shops in the Kingsfold shopping centre on Monday, December 6 from 6pm until 9pm

- On the car park of Penwortham Sports and Social Club, Leyland Road on Sunday, December 12 from 12 noon until 4pm

- By the shops on Liverpool Road on Wednesday, December 15 from 6pm until 9pm