Having only opened its doors last September, The Fell Bistro, on Berry Lane, which serves up modern bistro dishes, alongside an extensive wine and drink list, has impressed judges with its emphasis on quality produce at a reasonable price approach. The joint venture between Matt Willdigg, chef director, Oli Martin, chef director and Alex Blamire, operations director, focuses on quality and affordability, with the early bird menu offering three courses for £27 or two for £21 until 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday and until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the bistro’s Sunday roasts have proven to be very popular.

Describing the accolade as ‘the beginning of our journey’, Alex said: “We're all delighted with the recognition Fell has received since we opened in September and to be awarded a Rosette by the AA is definitely the icing on the cake. This is only the beginning of our journey and we're really excited for things to come. Thank you to all of our team for all of the hard work it has taken to achieve what we have so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli, Matt, Alex from The Fell Bistro in Longridge which has been awarded with two AA rosettes

Oli added: “We are delighted with the news of being added to the prestigious AA guide in such a short time after being included in the Michelin Guide, two of the best restaurant guides in the UK. The team keeps going from strength to strength and it's only the start of our journey. Fell is a neighbourhood bistro style restaurant with an emphasis on great local produce, drinks and service all presented as an affordable package. Good value and quality are our main driving factors.”

Oli has 17 years of experience in fine dining, having worked in Michelin Star and Rosette restaurants, from here in the UK to the South of France, to Australia. In 2018, he even made it to the final three on Masterchef: The Professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from the West Midlands Matt Willdigg has been cooking professionally since the age of 16. Having spent time working in London under Angela Hartnett at the one Michelin-starred Murano, then at the two Michelin-starred Hibiscus under Claude Bosi. Later moving and spending five years in Australia before moving back to the UK to be Oli Martin’s right hand man at Hipping Hall.Alex Blamire was born and raised in the Lake District. He started his hospitality career at 17 and soon branched out into the world of fine dining. Alex has trained as a sommelier and has worked in some of the region’s finest restaurants including Hrishi at the Gilpin and Hipping Hall.

Some of the mouth-watering cuisine on offer at the popular bistro