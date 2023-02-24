Longridge's Fell Bistro named as one of Michelin inspectors' favourite new restaurants
Fell Bistro in Longridge is celebrating entering the Michelin Guide only five months after opening its doors.
The restaurant in Berry Lane in Longridge, serves modern bistro dishes, alongside an extensive wine and drink list in a casual dining setting fitting for any occasion.
It opened in September 2022 and is a joint venture between Matt Willdigg, chef director, Oli Martin, chef director and Alex Blamire, operations director.Oli, who is also chef director at 263 in Preston city centre, said: “We are thrilled about the inclusion in The Michelin Inspectors Favorite New Restaurants.
"We set out to create a neighbourhood bistro where you can come relax and enjoy great food. It really feels like we're on the right track when we hear news like this.“Our latest appointment of Sean Wrest as head chef has allowed us to further develop our food offering. The team has worked incredibly hard to achieve such great reviews in such a short space of time. We have some exciting things planned for the future of Fell.“We're currently working on a new menu launching in March.”
Alex said: “For Fell to receive recognition from a prestigious group like Michelin in such a short time really does mean the world to all of us.“We're so pleased with the progress we have made since opening and it's all down to having such a passionate, hardworking team.“I would like to say thank you to all of our team for all of their hard work and a special thanks to our head chef Sean (Wrest) and his partner Sam (Haigh), our restaurant manager, for their commitment and dedication.”
So what does the guide say?
The guide states: “This endearing little bistro is found on the main high street of a busy market town in the Ribble Valley and is named after the nearby Longridge Fell.“The ground floor, with its open kitchen and chefs on display, is the engine room, while upstairs it's much quieter. The menu has something for everyone, from mature local steaks to delicious fresh fish, all cooked with care, knowledge and understanding.”
About the team
Oli Martin has 17 years of experience in fine dining, having worked in Michelin Star and Rosette restaurants across the world.
In 2018, he made it to the final three on Masterchef: The Professionals.Hailing from the West Midlands Matt Willdigg has been cooking professionally since the age of 16. He spent time working in London under Angela Hartnett at the one Michelin-starred Murano, then at the two Michelin-starred Hibiscus under Claude Bosi, later moving and spending five years in Australia before moving back to the UK to be Oli Martin’s right hand man at Hipping Hall.Alex Blamire was born and raised in the Lake District. He started his hospitality career at 17 and soon branched out into the world of fine dining. Alex has trained as a sommelier and has worked in some of the region’s finest restaurants including Hrishi at the Gilpin and Hipping Hall.