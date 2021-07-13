Family pay tribute to 'much-loved husband, son and brother' killed in Ormskirk crash

A motorcyclist was travelling in the direction of Rufford when they collided with a wall in Holmeswood Road on July 9.

Officers were called to the scene, close to the junction with Rufford Park Lane, at around 3.50pm.

The man - who has since been named as 59-year-old Martin Green from Banks - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (July 13), Mr Green's family paid a moving tribute to him, saying: "Martin was a much-loved husband, son, brother and friend who brought joy to so many.

"We are shocked by the loss, will miss him greatly and will cherish the memories we have of him.

"We ask people to respect the privacy of the family and those mourning his loss at this difficult time."

A tribute has been paid to Martin Green (pictured) who died in a collision in Holmeswood Road. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anybody with information about what may have happened.

There are not thought to have been any other vehicles involved in the collision.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Green's family and friends. We send them our deepest condolences at this incredibly distressing time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to find out exactly what happened. We continue to ask anybody with information about the collision to get in touch with us.

"Perhaps you saw all or part of the incident or caught it on dashcam, or maybe you saw the bike in the moments before the collision occurred.

"Whatever information you have, please contact us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 1048 of July 9.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.