Motorcyclist dies after 'crashing into wall' in West Lancashire

Officers said the incident occurred on Holmeswood Road, close to the junction with Rufford Park Lane, at around 3.50pm yesterday (July 9).

The motorcyclist was travelling in the direction of Rufford when he collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the man has not been formally identified as yet, police believe he was a 59-year-old man from the Banks area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

"This was a tragic incident and first and foremost we send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Our thoughts are very much with them," Sgt Finn Quainton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said.

"We are now determined to find out exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information about the collision to get in touch with us.

Officers said the incident occurred on Holmeswood Road, close to the junction with Rufford Park Lane. (Credit: Google)

"Perhaps you saw all or part of the incident or caught it on dashcam, or maybe you saw the bike in the moments before the collision occurred.

"Whatever information you have, please contact us as soon as possible."

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the collision.

The road was closed for around five hours while specialist officers attended the scene.

Anybody with information has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 1048 of July 9.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.