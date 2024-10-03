Family pay tribute to "happy, bubbly, caring" 17-year-old girl killed in M65 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a teenage girl who died in a collision on the M65 have paid a heartbreaking tribute to ‘a sweet soul who laughed and danced her way through life.’

Emergency services were called at just after 3.30am yesterday to reports of a crash involving a Seat Ibiza at Junction 9 eastbound on the M65 at Burnley.

17-year-old Demi-Leigh Davies from Darwen, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.

Three other teenagers, the driver a boy aged 17 and two girls aged 17 and 19, also from Darwen, also suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

17-year-old Demi-Leigh Davies from Darwen sadly died following a crash on the M65. | submit

In a tribute Demi’s family said: “Our beautiful angel has been taken from us far too soon.

“Demi’s smile lit up any room she entered and left a lasting impression. Once you met Demi, you didn't forget Demi.

“A sweet soul who laughed and danced her way through life.

“Her happy, bubbly, caring nature shone through to anyone she met and lifted their spirits immediately.

“Words cannot truly express the pain we are all going through knowing we will never see her beautiful face or hearing her infectious laugh again.

“Although Demi has been taken from us, the memories we all have will live forever.

“A daughter, big sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be loved and greatly missed.

“Dance your way to heaven Demz.

“Forever 17 xoxo”

Lancashire Police say they are continuing to appeal for information and footage following the collision.

Det Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “My heart goes out to Demi’s loved ones and all those affected by this appalling incident. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and I would appeal for anyone with information or footage such as dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0123 of Wednesday, October 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at[email protected]