Family pay tribute to 31-year-old Leyland mum and army veteran Sarah Smith who died following a car crash
The family of a woman in her 30s who sadly died following a collision in Leyland have paid tribute to her.
Officers attended West Paddock at around 11.20pm on Wednesday (October, 12), following reports that an Audi A1 had left the road and collided with a lamp post before colliding with a tree.
The driver of the car, who police can now confirm is 31-year-old Sarah Smith from Leyland, was treated at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service, after being rescued from the vehicle by fire crews.
Mother of three Sarah, an army veteran and trainee Paramedic, was then taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died yesterday (October 13.)
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Sarah’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences at this very sad time.”
In a tribute, Sarah’s family said: “Sarah was a loving mother of two sons and a daughter and we are all devastated at her premature passing.
“She loved life and she enjoyed it to the full. Following a 10 year career in the Army, Sarah was training to be a Paramedic. She will be terribly missed.”
South Ribble Police add that their enquiries into the collision are continuing and they would ask any witnesses to get in touch as soon as possible.
If you were driving in the area at the time of this incident and have any dashcam footage, contact police on 101, quoting the log number 1498 of October 12th or email [email protected]