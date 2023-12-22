An ex prisoner from Preston who spent time in 28 prisons has revealed what Christmas is really like behind bars.

Jamie Robinson, 38, who spent most of his adult life on the inside of a prison looking out has turned his life around and is now a ‘Jail Tales’ TikToker who has amassed a large following.

Every Christmas and birthday from the ages of 18 to 30 was spent in prison. His first brush with the criminal justice system was aged 12, when he appeared in the youth court for battery. He has served multiple prison sentences for violence and drug dealing but says he has now turned his life around after he was released eight years ago.

He now spends most of his days interviewing criminals at prison gates as he wants to use his platform and share these conversations as a “deterrent” for others.

Jamie Robinson, 38, who grew up in Preston, is the ex-con behind the successful Jail Tales TikTok account, which sees Robinson chatting to just-released prisoners on camera

Jamie who has been in HMP Preston and Strangeways says at Christmas prisoners don't really care, but look forward moreso to a fresh start in the New Year.

Speaking on the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, the ex-con, real name Jamie Robinson, 38, said inmates get a full Christmas dinner.

He said: "It's just another day in prison. You get Christmas dinner but it's just another day you want to get out of the way.

"You want New Year to get out of the way too so you start a fresh year, so you're a year closer to going home, especially when you're doing big sentences."

Appearing on the podcast, hosted by Tony Murrell, he also spoke of the horrors he had witnessed in prison such as seeing dead bodies and an inmate being glassed in the neck.