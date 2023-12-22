Wren Kitchens launches extensive new 19,000 sq' ft showroom in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wren Kitchens will be opening the 19,000 sq ft, purpose built showroom, at Unit K2, Deepdale Shopping Park which replaces its original Preston showroom, which was opened early 2015.
The state-of-the-art retail facility will feature 45 kitchen displays, 26 bedrooms as well as inspirational designs for the lounge and home office. To elevate the design and sales process and give the customers a truly immersive and life-like experience, Wren’s newest showroom also has 24 dedicated VR (virtual reality) planning suites, where customers can visualise their chosen designs in stunning 3-D animated renders.
In line with Wren’s one-stop-shop approach, there is also a wide range of leading appliance, sink, tap, lighting and storage solutions, as well as dedicated kitchen and bedroom door-frontal and colour bays, to maximise choice options and help customers design their dream kitchens.
Mo Patel, the general showroom manager said: “Wren’s presence in Preston has always been very popular, but the new showroom will take us to a whole new level and demonstrates why we are the UK’s number one kitchen retailer.
"I can’t wait to welcome old and new customers into our new premises and inspire them with our stunning new displays.”
The new store will open on Boxing Day at 9am which marks the first day of Wren’s biggest sale of the year.
The Mayor of Preston Yakub Patel will join the team in donating £500 to support three charities close to his heart: Emmaus Preston, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Preston Domestic Violence Services.