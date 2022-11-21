England and Manchester City footballing star, Alex Greenwood, will make a guest appearance in Preston on Saturday, November 26 to inspire the region’s future footballing stars.

The Lioness, who was part of the Euros winning squad, will be in the city for the official launch of Pro-Fit, a new state-of-the-art personal training facility which opened its doors at Capitol Trade Park last month.

With the FIFA World Cup well underway, children from local football teams and schools have been invited to the event to put their questions to Alex during a Q&A session organised for local youngsters.

Euros winning Lioness, Alex Greenwood is heading to a Preston gym on Saturday (November 26) to inspire local youngsters.

The Pro-Fit open day is open to everyone and designed to give people a taster of what the personal training facility has to offer. It will kick off at 2pm with an official ribbon cutting by Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor David Howarth.

There will be a wide range of interactive activities to take part in – including personal training sessions, group workouts, cryogenic and oxygen therapy, sports massages, advanced body scans, as well as giveaways and incentives, such as the chance to win a luxury holiday.

Steve Butters, co-founder of Pro-Fit said: “Having opened our doors just over a month ago we have been overwhelmed by the response with our membership rapidly increasing week on week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex will make guest appearance at a Pro-Fit open day which will also feature fitness sessions, cryogenic therapy, sports massage and prize giveaways.

“We’re building a friendly and inclusive fitness community and we wanted to officially mark our launch with an event to give people the chance to pop down and see what we’re all about. We also wanted to give something back to the local community so invited Alex along to help inspire children (and adults) in the region.

“Our open event is designed to be a fun and laid back afternoon, with the chance to pop in and say hello, meet our trainers and members, workout with us (if you like) and experience our full offering – including our new cryogenic chamber. Everyone is also welcome to come along to meet Alex from 4pm.

“Our doors are open between 2pm and 6pm and we look forward to welcoming in as many people as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pro-Fit open day will operate on a drop-in basis, however you can pre-register to take part in the events here.