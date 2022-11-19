Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to six weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Ashfield, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: Nov 22- Nov 24

2. Cheapside, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: Nov 22- Nov 24

3. Church Street, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Private works under licence, Prestige Utilities to make new electric connection to no 1 Pole Street When: Nov 21- Dec 2

4. Clovelly Avenue, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: Nov 21- Nov 23