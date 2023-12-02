Enterprising Preston kids set up impromptu car boot sale to sell toys and flapjacks to raise pocket money for Christmas
Two children in Lostock Hall decided to brave the icy conditions to host an impromptu car boot sale to raise some pocket money ahead of Christmas.
Setting up their stall in the front garden of their home on Todd Lane North in Lostock Hall, the enterprising pair decided to take financial matters into their own hands this festive period. With a little help from their mother Amanda Goode, who posted about the sale on Facebook, they also made flapjack to sell in order to raise funds for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
"We'll be there until we sell out, freeze, or it gets dark!” posted Amanda.