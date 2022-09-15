Ekin-Su: Love Island winner and former University of Central Lancashire student launches Oh Polly collection
Love Island winner and honorary Prestonian Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has launched her brand new Oh Polly collection.
The UCLan graduate and Turkish actress signed a major deal with the online fashion retailer earlier this month, and now the The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available from 5pm today.
The deal, reportedly worth over £1m, is said to be the biggest Oh Polly has ever done, and the biggest ever deal with a Love Island contestant.
Ekin-Su, 28, who won ITV2 dating show last month with Italian partner Davide Sanclimenti, said: “Since coming out of the Love Island villa it’s been so busy, but I am over the moon! It’s a dream come true to work with Oh Polly, I’m so excited to share the collection with my followers. Can’t wait to see everyone’s pics wearing the pieces!”
Read More
Oh Polly says the collection, featuring 16 pieces in five colour-ways, has been carefully curated to match Ekin-Su’s glamorous style, and has taken inspiration from her Turkish heritage, resulting in the use of an all-new fabric within the designs.
The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection, which starts from £32, consists of a range of dresses and co-ords with hero items, available in sizes UK 4-18.
‘Collection 1’ is just the start of the Ekin-Su x Oh Polly partnership with several other exciting announcements soon to be made.
Eki-Su studied acting at UCLan and living in Preston during her time at the university.