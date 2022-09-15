The UCLan graduate and Turkish actress signed a major deal with the online fashion retailer earlier this month, and now the The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available from 5pm today.

The deal, reportedly worth over £1m, is said to be the biggest Oh Polly has ever done, and the biggest ever deal with a Love Island contestant.

Ekin-Su, 28, who won ITV2 dating show last month with Italian partner Davide Sanclimenti, said: “Since coming out of the Love Island villa it’s been so busy, but I am over the moon! It’s a dream come true to work with Oh Polly, I’m so excited to share the collection with my followers. Can’t wait to see everyone’s pics wearing the pieces!”

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available from 5pm on September 15.

Oh Polly says the collection, featuring 16 pieces in five colour-ways, has been carefully curated to match Ekin-Su’s glamorous style, and has taken inspiration from her Turkish heritage, resulting in the use of an all-new fabric within the designs.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection, which starts from £32, consists of a range of dresses and co-ords with hero items, available in sizes UK 4-18.

‘Collection 1’ is just the start of the Ekin-Su x Oh Polly partnership with several other exciting announcements soon to be made.

Eki-Su studied acting at UCLan and living in Preston during her time at the university.