Turkish born actress Ekin-su Cülcüloglu, is currently making waves on the popular ITV 2 dating show, but the Post can confirm her acting career began right here in Preston.

Dubbed as one of the boldest bombshells the show has seen, Ekin-Su is currently based in Essex but lived in Preston for many years when she was studying at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The 27 year old studied a BA degree in acting at UCLan before graduating in 2015, and during her time at university, she even featured in an online reality show which followed the lives of UCLan students.

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu studied at the University of Central Lancashire.

The Love Island hopeful was using the name Susie at the time, although Ekin-Su is her birth name, and episodes of ‘Lancashore’ can be seen here.

A University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) spokesperson told the Post: “We wish our 2015 BA (Hons) Acting graduate Ekin-su Cülcüloglu all the very best for her time on ITV’s Love Island and hope she finds her dream man in the villa.”

After entering the villa as a bombshell contestant last week, Ekin-Su has proven to be one of the most outspoken, and naughtiest contestants this season, if not ever.

Originally coupled up with Italian hunk Davide, Ekin-Su soon expressed disappointment at his lack of effort,

Ekin-Su and Jay enjoyed a secret steamy rendezvous this week... twice!

She is now making moves on new Italian hunk, Jay, and for the past two nights, viewers have been stunned to see the two enjoy secret smooches on the terrace.