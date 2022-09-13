A letter shared on Twitter purported a PNE fan had been banned from entering the stadium, purchasing any away match tickets and from attending all matches at Deepdale following a tweet about the Queen and the Royal family.

The letter – which was later deleted – quickly gained traction with football fans, garnering over 400 shares and 800 likes, with many believing the club's actions were “absolutely ridiculous” and “disgraceful”.

Others, however, questioned the legitimacy of the letter and what the fan had Tweeted to cause them to receive a lifetime ban.

A Preston North End fan was handed a lifetime ban following a tweet they made the Royal Family (Credit: Google)

PNE later told the Lancashire Post that the fan had been banned after one tweet “crossed the boundary of acceptability”.

What the tweet said is unknown.

What did PNE say regarding the ban?

“As a football club we acknowledge every individual’s right to free speech and personal opinions,” a spokesman said.

“In this specific case a series of tweets were put into the public domain and by association linked to this football club.

“One specific tweet, which has since been deleted, crossed the boundary of acceptability and by associating us as a club a stadium ban was issued.

“As with all decisions, if the individual were to make representations as to why our decision was inappropriate to their actions we will always listen.”

What did the letter say?

“You comments on twitter about the Queen and Royal Family were reported to the club and the board were informed.

“As a result of your comments Preston North End do not want to be associated with you, therefore you are receiving a life ban.

“Your season ticket and club account have been blocked from use.

“This ban includes ALL MATCHES AT DEEPDALE & ALL RESERVE/ FRIENDLY/ YOUTH TEAM FIXTURES. The police have been advised accordingly.

“This ban also relates to you entering all Preston North End F.C. property, including the Shop, Ticket Office and from purchasing or obtaining any away match tickets from this Club.

“Should you enter Club property during this ban you will be ejected and other actions may follow, such as court injunctions or involvement of the police.