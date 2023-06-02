Eaves Lane Surgery, located at the south end, which faces out onto the main road, is part of the Tatton Gardens £5.2m extra care scheme development which opened earlier this year. Patients of the former Eaves Lane surgery site will be automatically registered at the new site, which houses a resident GP and a clinical team of practice nurses including a specialist respiratory nurse and a healthcare assistant. Those who are not already a patient and wish to register can call into the surgery or visit the website.

A spokesperson for NM Health Innovations who operate the health service and have sister sites at Buckshaw and Adlingtion said: “We are welcoming registrations for new patients at our recently opened Eaves Lane Surgery in Chorley which is now in full operation with appointments available with GPs and other clinicians. If you wish to register, please call in at the site to complete one of our short forms, or you can complete the online version on our website at www.nmhealthinnovations.co.uk. If you have any queries please call in at the surgery where our reception staff will be happy to help or contact them by phone on 01772 376600.”

The new Chorley GP surgery based at Eaves Lane as part of the £5.2m Tatton Gardens development, is now accepting registrations for new patients

The 62-apartment development, situated at the former bus depot on Eaves Lane, provides accommodation for the over 55s officially and includes onsite amenities such as the GP surgery and pharmacy, a community cafe and a hair salon.

An official opening ceremony is also planned to take place within the next two weeks, with more details soon.