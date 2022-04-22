In a bid to raise funds for five-year-old Indie Thomas, Chorley man Alex Owen put on the concert last weekend to rave reviews.

The sold out concert featured acts such as Terry Cotta, Glam 45 and tribute act to Phil Collins Deano.

Indie Thomas who has an irreversible brain tumour

Alex, who is MD for his company Crown Stage and Theatre Services Ltd has been raising money for local charities in Lancashire for over 25 years, raising over a million for the likes of St Catherine's Hospice and Chorley M.

He said: "I try to give to local charities all the time and when I read about Indie's story I wanted to help."

Indie from Chorley was diagnosed with a brain tumour just days before she was due to start primary school and has now also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.

If you would like to help Indie CLICK HERE:

Some who attended enjoying the Easter Concert

One of the act performing to the crowds