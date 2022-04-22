Jeffrey Whitfield from Whittle-le-Woods, who has been writing UK-based thrillers under the guise of J Jackson Bentley for the past 10 years, said it was his wife's love of watching You Tube videos about the Florida Theme Parks inspired the idea for the work.

The 65-year-old said: "My wife Susan was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a type of bone marrow cancer) in 2018 which is incurable and she has been given two to five years.

"She wanted to go back to her happy place which is Orlando, but because of the pandemic she was housebound and spent her time watching YouTube videos of the Florida Theme Parks to keep her in high spirits."

Chorley author Jeffrey Whitfield, who goes by the name of J Jackson Bentley when writing fiction, with some of his published books

Jeffrey is also an international testifying expert witness in construction work, which has seen him travel to 39 different countries over the last 30 years, something he decided to stop when his wife became ill.

In January this year Susan was finally able to achieve her dream and travelled to Orlando where she met theme park vlogger Rick Cochrane.

Rick and his wife Nikki are the masterminds behind Rix Flix - a daily livestream vlog which delivers the inside scoop on Orlando's theme parks, which has amassed more than 93,000 subscribers.

"If she wants something I try to make it happen.

Chorley author Jeffrey Whitfield aka J Jackson Bentley

"That's when the idea came about as they said they wanted to expand to their subscribers so I said I would write a short story that fictionalised their life and make it into a thriller."

The first - a murder mystery, was published in February, the second, a heist novel, was released this week and the third installment which will be a Halloween Horror Fantasy, is in the writing process to be completed by summer - all of which he has waived a fee to help support the You Tube channel.

His first book The Final Whistle was released in 2010 - a thriller based around corruption at a North West Premier League Team.

Chorley author Jeffrey Whitfield, who goes by the name of J Jackson Bentley when writing fiction, has been commissioned to write a trilogy of short stories, inspired by a YouTube Vloggers RixFlix, pictured with wife Susan.

The book was reviewed by Peter Beardsley and Kevin Keegan before publication. It was written with the help of Sky Sports.

Writing in Chorley, USA and the Middle East, J Jackson Bentley has published 10 thrillers and many short stories.

JJB books have been downloaded around two million times. When Fidus Publishing Ltd closed in 2021 after the pandemic, The Fidus Press took over all of the assets and republished the entire series with new covers and updated for 2022 and they have found a new audience.

Donating all his royalties derived from his books, he has been keen to support MediCinema UK, Derian House Chorley and Downs Syndrome causes and sponsorship of activities.

He describes his books as a combination of master of suspense Harlan Coben and American novelist David Baldacci in which the female is usually the heroine of the story.