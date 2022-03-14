Lancaster dog rescue charity to donate month's takings from their charity shops to help animals in Ukraine

An appeal poster in the shops in Morecambe and Lancaster said: “During the month of March we will donate all takings from both shops to help abandoned and homeless animals in Ukraine.

"Any cash donations into the shop will also be added and your donations will help.

"Please give what you can. Thank you.”

Wolfwood charity shop on Bowerham Road in Lancaster. Takings from both charity shops in Morecambe and Lancaster throughout March are being donated for the animals of Ukraine. Picture from Google Street View.