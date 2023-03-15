Deans Bakery: Post readers share their well wishes, memories and concerns following retirement announcement

The news of the couple’s retirement resonated with Post readers, with the Facebook post announcing the news receiving over 300 comments and nearly 100 shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people wanted to share their well wishes and memories...

Readers react to the news that Deans Bakery is changing hands.

Angela McLaren: “Oooh they will be missed by all who have tasted their lovely pies and cakes what a fantastic achievement serving the people of Ashton all those years. My husband will be gutted. Wishing them both a wonderful retirement”

Ange Gray: “Amazing couple many happy memories growing up and visiting for a treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katrina Glen: “I’m now live in Canada and have for 23 years … I still dream about your egg custards and vanilla slices”

Boutique owner Melissa Hall: “All the best to Dean & Karan on your retirement! Well deserved! It was lovely to be your neighbour’s! Great staff and the best bakery around!! You will be missed x”

Anthony Davis: “Happy retirement to u both ,you have the best pies and especially the barmcakes ,my mother used to buy a large batch over the years to take to her sister in Wiltshire”

Sabi Rizvi: “You will be missed...served the best pies and fresh sandwiches...a place my parents bought me treats from as a child and i was able to buy treats for my own children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Hamilton: “Worked there for five years, wonderful couple to work for too, happy retirement to you both”

Eileen Goonan Al-Hadad: “Wishing you both a wonderful retirement..thanks for all the years of the best butter pies in Preston xx"

Others were thinking ahead to the future...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Duggan: “I hope they have passed on their secrets to the new owners”

John Davis: “Think I have been going in as long as they have had it staff always polite and food is good hope the new owners don't try to change it if it's not broken don't fix it seen too many try to change things and ruin it”

Paul Wilkinson: “Great shop but there will probably be no change with the new owners would of thought they will use the same suppliers with it being a successful business”

Jim Cain: “Karen and Dean, have a great retirement. Hope you've passed on the recipes to the new owners, you will definitely be missed. Lots of luck for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Jayne Mellor: “Noooo! I hope the new owners can continue with the same recipes ect. The sausage rolls from Dean's are just the absolute best! That being said, wishing them a very happy and well earned retirement! X”

Carl Anthony Simpson: “They definitely won't leave their recipes lol”

Caroline Taylor: “Hope nothing changes when they go!”