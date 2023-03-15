Vyne: take a look at the fabulous food from Preston's newest restaurant
Last week, a new bar and restaurant opened in Preston city centre, but if you have not had the chance to visit yet, here’s a taste of what you may find...
Located on 133 Friargate, Vyne hopes to be modern, stylish bar specialising in small plates, creative cocktails and international wines, as well as Sunday roasts.
Owners Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison, the pair behind Lonely People Cocktail Bar, Winckley Street and In:Libra, say their “focus is on delivering high quality food, wines and cocktails” to the people of Preston, as well as a offering a lively venue for music and food/drink tasting events.
The kitchen is being led by head chef Adam James Bennett who has worked in America, Spain and Morocco, as well as for Marco Pierre White alongside his brother Andrew (owner of the Travellers Rest, Euxton.)
Vyne have shared some of the scrumptious dishes from their menu with the Post, take a look below: