Vyne: take a look at the fabulous food from Preston's newest restaurant

Last week, a new bar and restaurant opened in Preston city centre, but if you have not had the chance to visit yet, here’s a taste of what you may find...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Located on 133 Friargate, Vyne hopes to be modern, stylish bar specialising in small plates, creative cocktails and international wines, as well as Sunday roasts.

Owners Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison, the pair behind Lonely People Cocktail Bar, Winckley Street and In:Libra, say their “focus is on delivering high quality food, wines and cocktails” to the people of Preston, as well as a offering a lively venue for music and food/drink tasting events.

The kitchen is being led by head chef Adam James Bennett who has worked in America, Spain and Morocco, as well as for Marco Pierre White alongside his brother Andrew (owner of the Travellers Rest, Euxton.)

Vyne have shared some of the scrumptious dishes from their menu with the Post, take a look below:

Take a look at the newest menu in Preston

1. Vyne dishes

Take a look at the newest menu in Preston Photo: Shot by Nick

King scallops with Scottish mussels, fish veloute, confit leek, dill oil

2. Vyne dishes

King scallops with Scottish mussels, fish veloute, confit leek, dill oil Photo: Shot by Nick

30 day aged filled of beef wellington with mushroom duxcell, wholegrain mustard, pancetta, puff pastry, beef fat chips, seasonal vegetables

3. Vyne dishes

30 day aged filled of beef wellington with mushroom duxcell, wholegrain mustard, pancetta, puff pastry, beef fat chips, seasonal vegetables Photo: Shot by Nick

A tart of the day with honeycomb

4. Vyne dishes

A tart of the day with honeycomb Photo: Shot by Nick

