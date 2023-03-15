Last week, a new bar and restaurant opened in Preston city centre, but if you have not had the chance to visit yet, here’s a taste of what you may find...

Owners Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison, the pair behind Lonely People Cocktail Bar, Winckley Street and In:Libra, say their “focus is on delivering high quality food, wines and cocktails” to the people of Preston, as well as a offering a lively venue for music and food/drink tasting events.

The kitchen is being led by head chef Adam James Bennett who has worked in America, Spain and Morocco, as well as for Marco Pierre White alongside his brother Andrew (owner of the Travellers Rest, Euxton.)

Vyne have shared some of the scrumptious dishes from their menu with the Post, take a look below:

Vyne dishes Take a look at the newest menu in Preston

King scallops with Scottish mussels, fish veloute, confit leek, dill oil

30 day aged filled of beef wellington with mushroom duxcell, wholegrain mustard, pancetta, puff pastry, beef fat chips, seasonal vegetables

A tart of the day with honeycomb