Deans Bakery at Lane Ends on Blackpool Road was set up by married couple Dean and Karan Wealthy in 1984, and after 39 years of serving some of Preston’s most favoured pies and pastries, they will be hanging up their aprons by the end of the month.

Their daughter, Emily Wealthy said: “Family and friends of Deans over the last four decades would like to say a massive thank you to them for supplying Preston with the most amazing pies, bread and cakes! You will be missed but we wish you both all the best in a well deserved retirement. Karan and Dean’s family are immensely proud at how hard they have worked and what Deans has achieved over the last forty years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deans Bakery in Ashton on Ribble will be changing hands at the end of the month.

Those who have grown up in and around Preston are likely to have tried one of Deans Bakery’s famed treats, with butter pies and potato and meat pies being the most popular.

Deans Bakery features highly on online review sites, and most recently featured in our top pie shops to mark British Pie Week. A Post reporter even did their very own glowing review of the bakery once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Dean and Karan step down, Deans Bakery will be passed onto a new owner, who will continue serving treats to hungry Prestonians.

Noneoftheless, from the thread of raving online reviews, it is clear Dean and Karen’s baking will be missed...

What customers think of Deans Bakery:

Christine Shaw: “The best bakery I've ever been to. if you're going to visit a bakery go to Dean's!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Bradbury: “Best pies and cakes ever coffee Renoir are to die for, delicious best I've ever had well worth queing outside”

Colin Nugent: "High quality pies, cakes and sandwiches. Lovely friendly staff. Highly recommended.”

MER: “Fabulous old type bakers. Coffee Renoirs to die for. Why am i giving this secret away”

Shirley Anne Walmsley: "Love everything you buy from here tasty and reasonably priced”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad