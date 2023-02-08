Emma Bolton’s father David enjoys attending his rehabilitation classes at Preston’s Heartbeat at Deepdale stadium after recent ill health.

Emma, who has recently retired from the police, wanted to give something back to the charity and so is taking part in this years Paris marathon, raising funds to support Heartbeat’s work in the community.

Her support crew for the event will be her dad and family friend Geoff Hill, joining her on the trip.

L-R: Geoff Hill, Emma Bolton and David Bolton.

CLICK HERE to sponsor Emma

Emma said: “My Dad has been supported by the Preston Heartbeat Team over the past few years. He has enjoyed attending the gym sessions that they provide, on a weekly basis. This has not only offered him a lifeline in maintaining his fitness, but a social outlet. The group now regularly meet for coffee and arrange meals out.”

Heart Awareness Month

Wear It Read from February 13 to 17 to support Heartbeat

February is Heart Awareness Month and is a chance to reflect on how your lifestyle affects your heart.

A spokesman for Heartbeat said: “There is no ‘one size fits all’ healthy diet and it is not just about eating less sugar, salt, or saturated fat but also about what we should be eating more of, for example fruit, vegetables, and fibre.”

They also encouraged people to check their blood pressure and try more exercise.

Wear It Red

Heartbeat’s Wear it Red campaign runs from February 13 to 17.

The challenge is a simple one, all you need to do is find something red and wear it – and then donate to Heartbeat.