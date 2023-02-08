News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Daughter’s marathon challenge is a heart-felt thank you

A Fulwood woman is taking on a mighty challenge to thank her local heart charity.

By Catherine Musgrove
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emma Bolton’s father David enjoys attending his rehabilitation classes at Preston’s Heartbeat at Deepdale stadium after recent ill health.

Emma, who has recently retired from the police, wanted to give something back to the charity and so is taking part in this years Paris marathon, raising funds to support Heartbeat’s work in the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her support crew for the event will be her dad and family friend Geoff Hill, joining her on the trip.

L-R: Geoff Hill, Emma Bolton and David Bolton.
Most Popular

CLICK HERE to sponsor Emma

Read More
A Preston charity that began in'¨ a Heartbeat is to turn 40
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma said: “My Dad has been supported by the Preston Heartbeat Team over the past few years. He has enjoyed attending the gym sessions that they provide, on a weekly basis. This has not only offered him a lifeline in maintaining his fitness, but a social outlet. The group now regularly meet for coffee and arrange meals out.”

Heart Awareness Month

Wear It Read from February 13 to 17 to support Heartbeat

February is Heart Awareness Month and is a chance to reflect on how your lifestyle affects your heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Heartbeat said: “There is no ‘one size fits all’ healthy diet and it is not just about eating less sugar, salt, or saturated fat but also about what we should be eating more of, for example fruit, vegetables, and fibre.”

They also encouraged people to check their blood pressure and try more exercise.

Wear It Red

Heartbeat’s Wear it Red campaign runs from February 13 to 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The challenge is a simple one, all you need to do is find something red and wear it – and then donate to Heartbeat.

Click here to donate to heartbeat

FulwoodPreston