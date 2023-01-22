The PlayPad Zone Ltd, on Tomlinson Road, closed unexpectedly on Tuesday January 10.

On the centre’s Facebook site, a message stated on behalf of the Playpad Team : “Sorry we are closed until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

However, some customers who had pre-paid for bookings did not know it had closed and were bitterly disappointed, voicing their feelings on the Chorley Life Facebook forum.

The PlayPad Zone, Tomlinson Road, Leyland

One customer stated: “Just to let others know that Playpad in Leyland is shut, in case this happens to someone else.

"Gutted for my niece who turned up for her party today.”

A relative said: “It’s absolutely disgusting that a play centre can take my money for a party and not even send a email or ring to explain they have shut down.

"I have one upset daughter and just had to send 25 excited kids away from the PlayPad.”

No explanation has been given publicly for the closure or whether the operators plan to reopen it.

The PlayPad Zone was listed as a private limited company in October 2019 and has been one of Lancashire’s most highly-rated soft play areas in recent years.

Apart from an indoor soft play area, Lazer Tag, go-karts and football pitch, there is a cafe for mums and dads to relax while the kids burn off their energy.

It has catered for children up to the age of 15 and hosted various kinds of parties for youngsters.

But a question mark now hangs over its future, with no indication on whether it is to reopen at a later date.

