News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Crofters Hotel: uproar as villagers accuse builders converting the Garstang landmark into a care home of destroying grass verges

Cars parked on the side of the road near the site of the former Crofters Hotel are ruining grass verges, residents in Garstang say.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 2 min read

Furious villagers in Garstang want tougher enforcement of parking rules around the old Crofters Hotel – blaming builders at the site for ‘ruining’ nearby grass verges. The Crofters Hotel and wedding venue was demolished last year and a residential care house is currently being built on the site.

However, residents have voiced disquiet over parking arrangements for workers and HGV parking on the side of the A6. Many have complained to Wyre Council and Lancashire police, demanding enforcement action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Chorley woman stole over £37k from her grandfather before spending it on drugs, ...
The site will become a new 66-bedroom care home.
The site will become a new 66-bedroom care home.
The site will become a new 66-bedroom care home.
Most Popular

Why are villagers unhappy?

Complaints have been voiced on social media accusing the heavy load vehicles of ‘completely wrecking the grass verge’ next to the development site. One resident wrote: “I have emailed Wyre council, Garstang town council and the police regarding the situation of the development sites at the Crofters and near Bradshaws where it seems the developers do not understand that the A6 is a clearway and are allowing wagons to park whilst awaiting space to make deliveries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The situation at the Crofters is worse where contractors’ cars are parking on the footpath/verge and have completely wrecked the grass verge. I urge others to contact the relevant authorities to try and put a stop to this.” Another resident added: “The developers on the A6 at Catterall have made an awful mess of the green verges, they should be liable to make good.”

What do the developers say?

The grass verges next to what was the Crofters hotel in Garstang.
The grass verges next to what was the Crofters hotel in Garstang.
The grass verges next to what was the Crofters hotel in Garstang.

LNT Care Developments say the two-storey, 66-bedroom care home will create between 50 to 60 jobs. A site manager told the Post there was insufficient parking but said a temporary space had been created to alleviate the problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We had a problem with parking so we had to park on the grass verges, but this has now been fixed and we have a concrete car park onsite. People just need to give us time and on a quiet day we promise to get a machine out here and reinstate the grass verge to the best of our ability. Give us 12 months and the nightmare will be completely over for everyone.”

Wyre Council told the Post they were not responsible for policing highways. Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

The car park said to have been put in place for contractors to stop them from parking on the grass verge.
The car park said to have been put in place for contractors to stop them from parking on the grass verge.
The car park said to have been put in place for contractors to stop them from parking on the grass verge.
The former hotel Crofters in Garstang has been demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The former hotel Crofters in Garstang has been demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The former hotel Crofters in Garstang has been demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
GarstangWyre CouncilHGV