Furious villagers in Garstang want tougher enforcement of parking rules around the old Crofters Hotel – blaming builders at the site for ‘ruining’ nearby grass verges. The Crofters Hotel and wedding venue was demolished last year and a residential care house is currently being built on the site.

However, residents have voiced disquiet over parking arrangements for workers and HGV parking on the side of the A6. Many have complained to Wyre Council and Lancashire police, demanding enforcement action.

The site will become a new 66-bedroom care home.

Why are villagers unhappy?

Complaints have been voiced on social media accusing the heavy load vehicles of ‘completely wrecking the grass verge’ next to the development site. One resident wrote: “I have emailed Wyre council, Garstang town council and the police regarding the situation of the development sites at the Crofters and near Bradshaws where it seems the developers do not understand that the A6 is a clearway and are allowing wagons to park whilst awaiting space to make deliveries.”

“The situation at the Crofters is worse where contractors’ cars are parking on the footpath/verge and have completely wrecked the grass verge. I urge others to contact the relevant authorities to try and put a stop to this.” Another resident added: “The developers on the A6 at Catterall have made an awful mess of the green verges, they should be liable to make good.”

What do the developers say?

The grass verges next to what was the Crofters hotel in Garstang.

LNT Care Developments say the two-storey, 66-bedroom care home will create between 50 to 60 jobs. A site manager told the Post there was insufficient parking but said a temporary space had been created to alleviate the problem.

He added: “We had a problem with parking so we had to park on the grass verges, but this has now been fixed and we have a concrete car park onsite. People just need to give us time and on a quiet day we promise to get a machine out here and reinstate the grass verge to the best of our ability. Give us 12 months and the nightmare will be completely over for everyone.”

Wyre Council told the Post they were not responsible for policing highways. Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

The car park said to have been put in place for contractors to stop them from parking on the grass verge.