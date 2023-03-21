Taylor became power of attorney after her grandfather’s health deteriorated and he was put in a care home in 2020.

The 25-year-old was asked to look after his home in Preston and was told she could use his bank card to pay for repairs or bills.

In a year, Taylor spent a total of £37,363.63 on mostly takeaways, tattoos and cash withdrawals, believed to have been spent on drugs.

Nicole Taylor was jailed after stealing more than £37,000 from her 79-year-old grandfather (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim’s family became aware of the thefts, producing bank statements which were taken to police.

Taylor, of Kershaw Street, Chorley, was given summons to appear at court for the offence of theft.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 months in jail after appearing at Preston Crown Court.

DC Rebecca Pugh, of Preston Police, said: “Taylor took advantage of her vulnerable grandfather at his time of need.

“The money spent was money he had earned and saved through working his whole life.

“Her greed has left her family and in particular her grandfather devastated.

“The financial loss means he can no longer choose his care home because she selfishly took away that luxury.