Crofters Hotel and wedding venue in Garstang demolished three months after closure

A popular hotel, pub, restaurant and wedding venue near Garstang has been completely demolished as developers plan for a new residential site.

By Hannah Bridgeman
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 3:58pm

After just three months of closing, the Crofters Hotel and wedding venue has been demolished ready to be resurfaced as a residential care house. The 25 room Crofters Hotel on the A6 Garstang bypass in Cabus closed its doors on Friday, August 12. While a planning application has been submitted to Wyre Council to demolish the hotel and build a new 66 bedroom care home.

LNT Care Developments – who specialise in the building of care homes – say the two-storey facility will create between 50 to 60 jobs, the majority of which it expects to offer to ‘suitable candidates’ from the local area. With the Crofters hotel just a 20-minute drive from Preston and Lancaster, and a 30-minute drive from Blackpool and Morecambe, it was a popular venue for weddings and other functions and residents expressed disappointment and sadness at the sight of its demolition.

The former hotel Crofters in Garstang has been demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

One resident said on a Facebook post: “Spent many an hour with my old man in there. Might be flattened but the memories will never die.” Another upset resident commented: “Very sad to see it gone, used it regularly and was a lovely place to go and have a meal out too.” Amongst the array of disappointment in the comments, one local wrote: “Many a happy time in there as a teenager! Maybe I will also now get happy times in there when my time is up”, referting to the new ownership taking over as a residential care home.

